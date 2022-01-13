See damage caused to fire engine forced out of service after being attacked by stone-throwing teenage yobs

The windscreen was cracked after a group of children threw stones.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWRS) received a report of a bin fire in the Sulgrave area of Washington at 9.08pm on Wednesday, January 12.

Crews from Washington Community Fire Station were on the scene in seven minutes and were quickly able to extinguish the blaze.

But as the firefighters left the scene on Marlborough Road, a group of children began to throw stones at their appliance.

The head of TWFRS has condemned the anti-social behaviour.

The service say the attack did not cause any injuries but the windscreen of the appliance was cracked – meaning it had to be taken off the run for costly repairs.

Head of TWFRS, Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther, has condemned the anti-social behaviour and calls on the community to help educate those young people involved in disorder.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: “Time and time again we are hearing reports of our crews coming under attack as they respond to incidents. Responding to a fire is challenging enough without having to deal with an attack from a group of teenagers who have shown no respect for their community.

“I have no doubt that they don’t understand the gravity of their actions and the impact an attack like this can have on our crews, and on the Service. Our firefighters should not have to go home at the end of their shift and tell their family that they have been subjected to an attack. It is completely unacceptable.

“I would call on parents, guardians, other children to educate the minority of teenagers involved in these incidents about their behaviour. Not only does it have a huge impact on our crews but this kind of behaviour will lead to young people being arrested by the police.

“We will continue to create the safest community in Tyne and Wear but we cannot do that without the support of the residents we seek to protect.”

The team added that they will support Northumbria Police in any enquiries they carry out to identify the culprits in order to help educate them about their behaviour.

