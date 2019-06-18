Security measures are continuing to be stepped up at Sunderland city centre night spots following the tragic death of teenager Connor Bown.

The 18-year-old was found in a back lane next to The Borough pub in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday, February 24, with life-threatening injuries, which Northumbria Police said were consistent with a stabbing.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died.

In a bid to ensure safety measures were improved in the city’s clubs following Connor’s death, an airport-style scanning gate was installed at the entrance of venue Illusions on Holmside.

Trojan Security, which has a base in Sunderland, introduced the meausure in March and has now installed a second gate at night club Fusion in the city.

Those going into the clubs have to empty their pockets into containers and then go through the scanner gate.

The gate alerts door staff if anyone has metal on their body who would then use a wand scanner.

John Marshall, who owns the security firm, said: “The scanners have gone down amazingly.

“We fitted a second one at Fusion in May and that has been met with a good reception.”

Mr Marshall said he believes that the gates are acting as a good deterrent as staff have not found anything since they have been installed.

He continued: “Even if they deter one person then they have been worth it.

“We hope to roll the gates out across more venues in Sunderland.”

But despite the positive reaction John said his staff have noticed a reduction in the amount of people coming into the city for a night out.

He said: “We have seen a dramatic downturn in the number of people coming out.

“It’s hard to know if it is because of what has happened or if it is just a sign of the times.

“But the gates are here to help build confidence up again.”

*Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, have both denied murder. A trial is due to take place on July 2. Both are remanded in custody.