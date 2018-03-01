Second suspect appears on murder charge after attacked man dies in hospital

A second man has appeared in court accused of murder after the victim of a violent attack died in hospital.

Christopher Hills spoke only to confirm his name at Newcastle Crown Court after being charged with the murder of Michael Price.

Mr Price, 36, suffered fatal head injuries in an incident in Victor Street, Chester-le-Street, on January 13. He died in hospital 11 days later.

Hills, 30, of Gregory Terrace, Houghton-le Spring, appeared in court this morning via video link from Durham Prison.

Judge Paul Sloan told Hills, who was not asked to enter a plea: “I am going to adjourn your case now to a further pre-trial hearing on April 20.

“You will be produced over the link, as you have been today. Before that you must have a defence statement prepared. You will be remanded in custody.”

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, has already been accused of murder and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He is set to face trial in the summer.