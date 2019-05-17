Second man denies murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown

Two men have now denied the city centre murder of a teenager.

Connor Brown was found stabbed in a back lane next to The Borough pub, in Sunderland, in the early hours the morning in February.

The 18-year old died as a result of his injuries.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with murder and both appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today.

Gordon, who appeared at the hearing in the dock, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Barrass, who appeared today via video link to prison, has already pleaded not guilty to the same charge, at a hearing last month.

A trial is due to take place on July 2.

Both men have been remanded in custody.