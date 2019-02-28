Search for stolen BMW after keys are snatched in early hours house burglary

Detectives are hoping eagle-eyed people will help then track down a BMW stolen after a break-in.

The BMW 630i Sport was taken from Lakemore in Peterlee after a house in the street was burgled in the early hours of Monday.

Detectives from Peterlee CID believe it could be in the Jarrow area and have asked anyone with information about where it could be to get in touch.

The vehicle is silver, with alloy wheels, and has the registration plate C761 DUG.

Anyone with information can contact Durham Constabulary via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously through its website or by calling 0800 555 111.