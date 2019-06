Women celebrating a hen do could hold the key to information which could help a police probe.

Durham Constabulary has issued a series of CCTV images as is carries out inquiries into an incident in Durham.

It happened on Saturday, May 18, near to The Boat House on Elvet Riverside.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number DHM-18052019-0401.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.