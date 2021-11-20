Seaham pub and street evacuated by police after suspicious package found

Church Street in Seaham was evacuated.

Church Street was sealed off by police at about 10pm after a report of a potentially suspicious package.

The area including a pub where it is understood the package was found was evacuated as a precaution.

People were urged to avoid the area while police investigated the incident.

The cordon was lifted in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 20) and the police say it appears to have been a false alarm.

But an investigation is to be carried out and anyone with information is urged to get in touch.

In an update provided on Saturday morning Durham Police said: “The cordon on Church Street has now been lifted.

"We appreciate the patience of residents.

“An investigation will be carried out, however initial enquiries suggest the item did not pose risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 439 of November 19.

