'Scott can finally rest in peace' - well-wishers' warm words for family of Scott Pritchard as female football coach jailed for his murder

Finally they have justice and their son can rest in peace.

Those were the kind thoughts of well-wishers for the parents of Scott Pritchard and the rest of his family after the 19year-old's killer was sentenced over his death more than a decade on.

Scott Pritchard

Karen Tunmore, 35, from Towton, Killingworth, was today jailed for life for the murder of Scott in Sunderland in 2004, having finally admitted to his killing during the summer.

Echo readers have left warm words for the family after the sentence was handed down, hoping the family can now finally find some peace.

Adele Hathway said: "She's been jailed for life, I'm absolutely over the moon for the family. You can finally rest in peace Scott."

Marie Harper said: "RIP Scott. Shame it took this long but hopefully now your family can be at peace, and your dad can get his life back. Finally justice though xx"

Nicola Brown said: "I am pleased she got life sentence, she should have getting two life sentences."

Beverley Milley said: "RIP Scott . Finally justice as been done."

Laura MacDonald said: "RIP Scott. Finally some justice for your family."

Linda Ellis Taylor said: "Very sad. God Bless that poor lad and his family."

Wendy Malkin said: "Finally justice for your family. RIP Scott."

Heather Card said: "Disgraceful to think she has let that poor family live with no justice for so long. RIP Scott, hopefully it will bring some peace to your family."