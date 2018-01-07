Round up of Sunderland cases dealt with at court

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court:

Robert James Coates, 28, of Galashiels Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on West Sunniside with excess alcohol on December 7. He was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Ian Michael Wilson, 48, of The Elms West, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving a stolen Samsung Galaxy tablet on July 18, 2017. He was told to pay compensation of £23 and costs of £85.

Shaun Doran, 41, of Hendon Valley Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to having articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, burglary, on May 13, 2017. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85.

Lee James Trainer, 44, of Oval Park, Felling, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Panel Van on A1288 Havannah Interchange in Washington, on May 9, with the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood being over the specified limit. He was fined £300 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £100. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Thomas Brannigan, 34, of Brady Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in Houghton on November 19, 2017. He was fined £150 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, 37, of Hartington Street, Newcastle, was found guilty of assaulting a woman in Washington on October 29. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ specified activity and 150 hours of unpaid work. A 12-month restraining order was made in respect of the victim. He was also told to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £625.