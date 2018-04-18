Round up of latest Sunderland cases dealt with by magistrates

The following cases from the Sunderland area have been dealt with at magistrates court:

John Bailey, 33, of Fordfield Road, Ford Estate, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £446 and given three driving licence penalty points for threatening behaviour and driving without due care and attention.

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with by magistrates.

Robert Ball, 61, of Trinity Street, Southwick, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £100 and given three driving licence penalty points for speeding.

Michael Moan, 39, of Kingsway Square, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £1,094 and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Grant Leadbitter, 24, of no fixed abode. Sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to pay £550 compensation for burglary.

Keith Scarth, 33, of Victoria Terrace, Penshaw. Sentenced to a community order of nine months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, six penalty points, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £210 for driving while disqualified.

Carl White, 30, of Buckland Close, Houghton. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 rehabilitation activity days, banned from driving for 30 months, and ordered to pay £170 costs for driving with excess alcohol.

David Laybourne, 40, of Nora Street, Sunderland. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £315 for criminal damage.

Jamie Hobkirk, 25, of The Avenue, Seaham. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, 25 days of rehabilitation activity, and £170 costs for two offences of harassment.

Robert Lund, 22, of Beechwood Crescent, Marley Pots, Sunderland. Sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 40 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £170 costs for threatening behaviour.

Jade Johnson, 32, of Kipling Street, Southwick, Sunderland. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay fines and costs of £210 for driving with drugs over the legal limit, and possession of a class B drug.