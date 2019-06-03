Roker Park mass brawl involving 30 people leaves teenager and couple hurt

A schoolboy was taken to hospital and a couple were left bruised and shaken after a mass disturbance in a Sunderland park.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information following "a brawl involving a large group of individuals" in Roker Park as the half-term break came to an end.

The incident happened shortly after 5.30pm on Friday when police received a report that up to 30 people were fighting in Roker Park.

Officers attended and a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed that a man and a woman were also attacked after trying to break up the initial altercation between a group of youths.

The pair suffered bruising and were shaken by the incident.

The disturbance led police to put an order in place, giving its officers additional powers to ask people to leave the area for a period of time, with parents of youngsters believed to be in the park and area at the time urged to get in touch.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police have been proactive in tackling the disorder and are in the process of identifying a group of individuals they believe to have been involved.

"A dispersal notice was put in place in Roker Park for the duration of the weekend, and officers will continue to carry out inquiries throughout this week to locate those responsible.

"Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the disturbance, or parents of children believed to have been in the Roker Park area on Friday evening, to come forward."

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the people involved, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 918 310519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also provide information via our online chat service on our website, by visiting www.northumbria.pnn.police.uk/contact or by emailing south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.