Roker Park mass brawl inquiry leads police to focus on key people

Police investigating a mass distubance in Roker Park which left a schooboy and a couple hurt are looking to identify more than 12 key people believed to be in the area at the time.

Northumbria Police has increased patrols by both plain clothed and uniformed officers in and around Roker Park following the brawl at 5.30pm on Friday.

Northumbria Police want to hear from anyone with information which could help in the investigation into Friday evening's incident.

It is said to have involved up to 30 people.

Read more: Roker Park mass brawl involving 30 people leaves teenager and couple hurt

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A man and woman were also attacked after trying to break up the initial altercation between a group of youths. Both suffered bruising and were left shaken, with the pair in contact with police as inquiries continue.

Today, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the large-scale disturbance in Roker Park on Friday evening is ongoing.

"Officers are in the process of identifying a group of individuals believed to have been in the park at the time of the incident, and those found to have committed offences will be dealt with accordingly.

"Increased patrols will be carried out in the area by plain-clothed and uniformed officers, and we would ask any members of the public who have concerns to speak to us.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the people involved, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 918 310519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."