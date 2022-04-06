ROKER EXPLOSION: Man due in court charged over suspected Sunderland gas blast
A man is due to appear in court on Wednesday, April 6, charged in connection with a suspected gas blast at a Sunderland home.
Emergency services were called to a property in Whickham Street, Roker, at around 3.45pm on February 15, after reports of a suspected gas explosion.
Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries but have since been discharged.
An investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the blast.
Ian Lenaghan, 59, of Whickham Street, Sunderland, has now been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Shields.
Detective Sergeant Alan Whittle, of Northumbria Police, said: “Inquiries have been ongoing ever since this incident and I would like to thank everyone – from our partners to the local community – for their cooperation and patience.
“We believe the cause of the explosion to be suspicious, and as such, a man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before the courts.
“I would ask that everyone respects the live proceedings and please refrain from any speculation, both on social media and in the community, that could jeopardise the case.”
We will bring you updates from court later.