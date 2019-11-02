'Rockets’ seized and youngster detained after fireworks launched in supermarket car park

Officers from Seaham and Easington Police were called to reports of a group of youths setting off fireworks in the car park of Asda on Byron Place, South Terrace on Friday, November 01.

The reports came following the annual seafront fireworks display which kicked off at George Elmy Lifeboat Way at 6pm.

A number of ‘rockets’ were seized after officers carried out a search at the scene and a male youth was detained as a result.

Police were called to reports of youths setting off rockets in the Asda car park in Seaham following the seafront firework display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...