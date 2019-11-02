'Rockets’ seized and youngster detained after fireworks launched in supermarket car park
A young male was detained after launching 'rockets’ in a supermarket car park following an organised firework display in Seaham.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:57 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:32 pm
Officers from Seaham and Easington Police were called to reports of a group of youths setting off fireworks in the car park of Asda on Byron Place, South Terrace on Friday, November 01.
The reports came following the annual seafront fireworks display which kicked off at George Elmy Lifeboat Way at 6pm.
A number of ‘rockets’ were seized after officers carried out a search at the scene and a male youth was detained as a result.
Enquiries are ongoing by Seaham Neighbourhood Police Team into where the fireworks were purchased.