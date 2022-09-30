Road closed by police as officers are dealing with an ongoing incident
A road has been closed off in Fence Houses as police officers are dealing with an ongoing incident.
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:56 am
The incident appears to have been ongoing since around 6.30am.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “A road closure has been put in place between the junction of Lumley New Road and the war memorial on Morton Crescent.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route while we deal with the incident.”
Durham Constabulary have been contacted and we are awaiting their response.