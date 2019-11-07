Road blocked as three vehicles crash on Hangmans Lane

Three vehicles crashed on the road.

Northumbria Police were called to the scene of a crash during the morning rush hour at 8.33am on Thursday, November 7.

The crash took place between the B1404 and the A19 and it was reported that the carriageway had been blocked at around 9.15am

Three vehicles had crashed on Hangmans Lane in Sunderland and police began work to deal with the incident.

At 9.30am, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Hangmans Lane near the A19 at Houghton-le-Spring.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to find an alternative route while a clear-up operation takes place.”

Drivers experienced delays in the surrounding areas as traffic rerouted.