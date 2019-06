Two of Sunderland’s RNLI lifeboats were launched to respond to reports of a person in the water at Hendon.

The lifeboats were sent to Hendon at the request of the UK Coastguard on Friday, June 14 at 1:28am.

Volunteer crews arrived at the scene.

They were advised by the Sunderland Mobile Coastguard Unit that the person concerned had been confirmed safe and well by the police.

The RNLI crew were stood down to return to the station.