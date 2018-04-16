Revealed: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Sunderland

It might not be the most serious crime, but anti-social behaviour on our streets is one of the things that prompts most calls to the police.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for February 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

These streets in Sundelrand have had the most reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in February 2018.

They show that there were 113 reports of anti-social behaviour in Sunderland Central, 46 in Sunderland East, 120 in Sunderland North and 168 in Sunderland West.

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison said police are very aware of the affect anti-social behaviour can have on people's lives.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include:

• Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours.

• Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting.

• Street drinking.

Youths hanging around in groups, causing disturbance to neighbours, is a common example of anti-social behaviour.

• Environmental damage including littering, dumping of rubbish and abandonment of cars.

• Prostitution related activity.

• Begging and vagrancy.

• Fireworks misuse.

• Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles.

The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our police teams across Sunderland and South Shields are committed to making sure the region is a safe place for our communities. Anti-social behaviour is something we take very seriously, and if patterns emerge, bespoke plans are put together to deal with it.

“We’ve run a number of successful operations in partnership with local authorities over the past month to combat anti-social behaviour.

“The results, depending on the gravity of the offences, have ranged from letters being sent to parents, joint visits to the homes of those involved by police and our local partners, and arrest.

“We know this a very serious issue for those who live and work in our region. If our communities are feeling it, we feel it – and as the nights get lighter offenders will look to take advantage of people enjoying the weather.

“I want to reassure that officers and staff are working hard to proactively target these opportunist criminals. Our advice is always to remain vigilant. Do not leave valuables on show, and if you are enjoying the sunshine in the back garden, make sure doors and windows are locked.

“Our Neighbourhood Teams have launched a number of operations to ensure residents receive the best crime prevention advice, and have also carried out a lot of work to target motorbike disorder. We use CCTV and local intelligence to identify illegal riders, with tenancy action and criminal proceedings pursued when appropriate.

“We will continue to work together to make Sunderland and South Shields a better place to live, where people do not feel scared or intimidated by anti-social behaviour while carrying out their everyday lives.”

If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or call the non-emergency number, 101. In an emergency, call 999.