Police have issued pictures of suspected stolen and 'recovered' bikes in a hope of finding their owners.

Both Seaham and Easington and Durham City police teams have released images calling for anyone who recognises the bikes in the pictures to get in touch. Here they are with details of what do do if you recognise any of the bikes:

Suspected stolen from the Gilesgate/Sherburn. Contact police on 101

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192

Contact DC Leon Usher of Peterlee CID by emailing him at leon.usher@durham.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00183192