Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes during November.

They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Alan Harrison Harrison, 50, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of fraud by false representation and having no insurance Photo: NOP Photo Sales

2. Liam Jones Jones, 29, Jones, of Gerrard Road, was jailed for six months and banned from driving for 15 months for doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of justice and drink driving Photo: NOP Photo Sales

3. Tyler Brown Brown, 20, of Poplar Street, Chester-le-Street, was convicted of offences including rape, two counts of wounding and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm after a trial at Durham Crown Court and sentenced to 10 years in prison Photo: NOP Photo Sales

4. Christopher Longley Longley, 57, of Briar Lea, Shiney Row, denied perverting the course of justice and failing to disclose a key to protected material but was found guilty by a jury after a trial and sentenced to 15 months behind bars Photo: NOP Photo Sales