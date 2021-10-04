Composite

Rape, burglary and dangerous driving - 13 criminals from in and around Sunderland who were jailed in September

A number of Wearside criminals appeared in court during September.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 4th October 2021, 9:58 am

Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes last month.

They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Alex Balmer

Balmer, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed for 36 weeks for malicious communications, criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, assault by beating and witness intimidation

2. Suzanne Innes

Innes, 35, of Close Street, Sunderland, was jaioled for 30 weeks for six offences of theft

3. Daniel Barnes

Barnes, 34, of Esdale, Sunderland, was jailed for 60 days for wounding with intent and having a bladed article

4. Robert Wall and John Croft

Wall, 32, of Stamfordham Road, Newcastle, admitted burglary and two offences of handling, and was been jailed for two years. Croft, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to burgle, dangerous driving, blackmail and two offences each of affray and having an offensive weapon after he and was jailed for a total of seven years and ten months

