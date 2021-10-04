Rape, burglary and dangerous driving - 13 criminals from in and around Sunderland who were jailed in September

Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes last month.
They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Alex Balmer
Balmer, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed for 36 weeks for malicious communications, criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, assault by beating and witness intimidation
Photo: NOP
2. Suzanne Innes
Innes, 35, of Close Street, Sunderland, was jaioled for 30 weeks for six offences of theft
Photo: NOP
3. Daniel Barnes
Barnes, 34, of Esdale, Sunderland, was jailed for 60 days for wounding with intent and having a bladed article
Photo: NOP
4. Robert Wall and John Croft
Wall, 32, of Stamfordham Road, Newcastle, admitted burglary and two offences of handling, and was been jailed for two years. Croft, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to burgle, dangerous driving, blackmail and two offences each of affray and having an offensive weapon after he and was jailed for a total of seven years and ten months
Photo: NOP