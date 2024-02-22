Public asked to help police find wanted Sunderland man
Police searching for a wanted Sunderland man are appealing to the public to help find him.
Thomas Allan, 38, is wanted on a prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest. Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.
Allan, who also goes by the name Tommy, has strong links to Hendon.
Officers from Northumbria Police are now asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.
Allan, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact the police as soon as possible by using the Report tool of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 0438791.
Alternatively, members of the public can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.