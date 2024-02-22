News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Public asked to help police find wanted Sunderland man

He 'is understood to be actively evading arrest'
By Tony Gillan
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tommy Allan is wanted by police.Tommy Allan is wanted by police.
Tommy Allan is wanted by police.

Police searching for a wanted Sunderland man are appealing to the public to help find him.

Thomas Allan, 38, is wanted on a prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest. Extensive searches to locate him have been ongoing across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allan, who also goes by the name Tommy, has strong links to Hendon.

Officers from Northumbria Police are now asking for the public’s help to trace him – and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.

Allan, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are asked to contact the police as soon as possible by using the Report tool of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 0438791.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, members of the public can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceSunderland