Protester cautioned at March to Leave in Sunderland after woman 'pushed in the chest'

A man in his sixties has been cautioned by police after the March to Leave protest in Sunderland.

Starting in the city on March 16, the walking protest was organised by the Leave Means Leave group and was attended by Nigel Farage, MPs Kate Hoey and Andrea Jenkyns, and campaign principals Richard Tice and John Longworth.

It finished in London on March 29, the intended date for the UK to leave the EU following the result of 2016's referendum.

Around 100 people attended the launch of the march on Wearside, which then went on to East Durham, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Northumbria Police confirmed today (Monday, April 8) that a man has been cautioned following the protest, after a woman was pushed in the chest.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a call from a 48-year-old woman reporting that she had been pushed in the chest during a protest in Sunderland on Saturday, March 16.

"Inquiries into the incident were carried out by officers and a 61-year-old man has since been cautioned by police."