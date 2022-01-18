'Prolific' East Durham young offender behind bars after car theft and police chase involving force helicopter

Thomas Beeston, 18, from Shotton Colliery, stole a car from outside a house in Cockfield in County Durham the early hours of January 14.

He was pursued by Roads Policing Officers and the police helicopter for around 25 minutes before dumping the car in Gilesgate, Durham, and trying to make off.

But he was quickly caught and arrested after trying to hide in an alleyway.

An aerial image of the incident.

Beeston, of Bruce Glazier Terrace, pleaded guilty to the theft, along with several other driving offences, when he appeared at Durham Crown Court on Saturday, January 15.

He is due to be sentenced on February 8.

Detective Constable Sarah Hindmarsh, of the South Durham Volume Crime Team, said: “Beeston is a prolific offender from the Peterlee area who appears to have no regard for the law."

