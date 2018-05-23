‘Prolific’ car thief banned from entering three areas of Sunderland

A prolific car thief who has caused misery for residents across Sunderland and South Tyneside has been banned from entering certain areas in a bid to curb his behaviour.

Michael Jason Foster, 42, of Hudson Road, Sunderland, has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Sunderland North Neighbourhood Policing Team have worked hard to secure the order, which bans Foster – who was most recently convicted of a theft of a motor vehicle from Tunstall Park in November 2017 – from entering Ashbrooke, Southwick or Roker.

He is also not permitted to be in a public place in the company of two named individuals.

In the first of its kind to be handed out in Sunderland, Foster’s CBO comes with an added positive behavioural requirement which compels him to engage with a drug rehabilitation or detox programme organised by Wear Recovery, the city’s integrated drug and alcohol service.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are delighted to have secured this order which will bring some much-needed reprieve to the people of Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“This CBO is a further example of Northumbria Police’s commitment to tackling this type of offending and seeking different ways to solve the issues of burglary and car crime.

“Foster’s offending has been frequent and widespread, taking up a great deal of police time and resources.

“I hope this three-year order will put a stop to this behaviour and I’d urge the public to help enforce it.

“If anyone sees Foster in Ashbrooke, Southwick or Roker, then let us know.

“This order will provide the police and courts with greater powers to deal with Foster more effectively.

“Our work to tackle and prevent car crime and burglary across Area Southern Command is ongoing, and we have enjoyed some excellent results by bringing offenders to justice.”

The CBO will last until 2021.

If you see Foster in any of the above areas, call 101 quoting reference 0156566 or speak to an officer on patrol.