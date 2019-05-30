Probation Service department 'in chaos' before convicted killer murdered Vietnamese mum-of-two then left her in the back of burning car, inquest hears

The probation officer of convicted killer Stephen Unwin says her department was “in chaos” in the period of time leading up to when he raped and murdered a Vietnamese mum before leaving her in the back of a burning car, an inquest heard.

Leigh Harberfield, an officer with more than 35 years’ experience, was giving evidence at Sunderland Coroner’s Court following the death of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen in Shiney Row in August 2017.

The 28-year-old mum-of-two and nail salon worker was lured to a house nearby by Unwin and William John McFall, both of whom had served time in prison for murder, before she was killed by the pair.

Both men were convicted of Ms Nguyen’s murder last year, with Unwin also convicted of her rape.

Sunderland coroner Derek Winter has now opened an inquest into her death during which he has said he will hear evidence as to whether or not opportunities were missed to prevent the murder taking place.

Ms Harberfield was asked by Mr Winter what was happening to her caseload and the caseloads of her colleagues during the time she was the officer for Unwin and in the period of time before Ms Nguyen was killed.

“It was escalating,” she said.

“We were certainly in the high end of 40s (cases each) although the work measurement tool was over 100%.

“Our main difficulties were the volume of traffic.

“We were down to one operating office for the whole of that region.

“When I first started supervising Sunderland and Mr Unwin we had four offices and he was seen close to his address.

“Then everybody had to be seen at one office.

“It was chaos.”’

Unwin and McFall met while serving their sentences for separate murders in HMP Swaleside, and began communicating with each other ahead of the time the murder took place.

Ms Harberfield said that Unwin made her aware that he had been communicating with a fellow former offender, although not specially McFall.

“That did not raise any flags because it’s quite usual,” she said.

When asked what her response would be if she had been made aware that the pair were working together on fixing up properties in the time leading up to the murder, she said: “I would have been extremely concerned that two life prisoners had been working together and I would’ve thought how are they achieving that when they did not come from the same area?

“We would’ve been extremely concerned because my understanding of the work that he had been offered was that he had no direct contact with the public.

“That would not have been acceptable.”

Earlier in the hearing, Detective Inspector Ed Small of Northumbria Police’s homicide and major enquiries team said that in April 2015 “flags” which were relevant pieces of information placed on offenders’ records, would no longer be passed on automatically to the Probation Service.

Det Insp Small said this was in relation to a particular incident and also in response to the time using the system had added to officers’ workloads.

As of December last year the system is now a “two-pronged approach” whereby the flag system will be automatically updated and officers are also required to pass the information on to the Probation Service.

The inquest has previously heard that just the month before the murder there was an incident which a woman called police to say Unwin had sent her messages through Facebook in which he threatened to “smash her jaw in and take turns with his cousin to rape her".

The woman in the incident however decided not to pursue the complaint.

Ms Harberfield was not aware of the incident and when asked if she would have been “completely shocked” had she known, she replied: “I would have been concerned.

“I would have got him (Unwin) in and we would have had to have the conversation about who she (the complainant) was and what was going on.

“There is no justification for that kind of threat anyway.”

Also giving evidence from Chloe Dixon who was McFall's probation officer at the time of the killing when he was registered as living in Blackpool.

She said from appointments with McFall that there was nothing to suggest he was communicating with anyone he had met while serving his first sentence.

"He said that he had distanced himself from anyone that he was in prison with," said Ms Dixon.

"I would never have questioned that he had friends who he was in custody with."

The hearing, which is expected to last until Tuesday, continues.