Pregnant woman taken to hospital after being punched in street robbery

A pregnant woman was punched to her stomach and head in a vicious street robbery.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the woman was approached by a couple demanding cash.

Prospect Terrace, New Brancepeth. Picture from Google Images

The suspects, who spoke with a local accent, approached the victim while she was walking home in New Brancepeth, Durham, last night.

A struggle between the victim and the suspects ensued, before the pair pinned the victim up against the wall and punched her multiple times to her stomach and head.

They then made off after discovering the victim’s purse did not contain any money.

The incident occurred in Prospect Terrace at around 8.40pm last night.

It is believed the victim was followed after she got off the bus at New Brancepeth Club.

The male suspect is described as being around 6ft 3, of slim build wearing a baseball cap, Helly Hansen jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and dark footwear.

The female suspect is described as being around 5ft, in her late 20’s with bleach blonde hair. She was wearing a black padded coat with a fur hood, white jeans and black UGG boots.

Detective Sergeant Mark Garfoot, from Durham City CID said: "This was a traumatic incident for the woman and we would like to ask the public to help us catch the people responsible."

The victim who was taken to University Hospital of North Durham has now been discharged.

Anyone who saw the suspects around this time or has any information about the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 148 of February 5.