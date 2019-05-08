Police warn public not to approach runaway crime gang suspects

Police have issued photos of two crime gang suspects who are on the run after a major arrest operation.

They believe the pair could still be in the Durham area and have warned the public not to approach them.

Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, both of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, are wanted in connection with theft and burglary offences across the north of England.

On Wednesday morning, Lancashire Constabulary officers, supported by Durham Police and Cumbria Police, made a number of arrests in connection with a criminal gang believed to be responsible for offences with a value of more than £1million.

During the operation both Brian Thexton and Ronald Thexton made off from the scene and are wanted by police.

They are believed to be in a silver Mercedes with the registration plate CK60 WJM and were last seen in the Edmundbyers area of Durham around 10.30am today.

Det Chief Insp Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “Brian and Ronald Thexton are wanted in connection with a number of serious offences committed across north Lancashire and northern England, include high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATMs and cash in transit thefts, as well as burglaries at domestic properties.

“We would urge anyone who sees either man, or has any information, to call 999. These men are believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

“We believe they made off in a silver Mercedes and could be in the Durham or Cumbria areas.

“Please contact police immediately if you can assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.