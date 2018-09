Have your say

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a service station.

Officers in Peterlee would like to speak to the man regarding a theft that occurred at Southside Services, in Yoden Road, Peterlee.

The incident happened on Friday September 14 at around 5.50pm.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary has asked anyone who would could identify this person to contact PC Riddell at Peterlee Police Office on 101 quoting reference number CRI00150415.