Police thank public for their help as murder investigation continues after stabbing of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett

Police are continuing their enquiries this morning after the murder of shop worker Joan Hoggett.

The 62-year-old, from Grindon, died on Wednesday night after an incident on Sea Road in Fulwell at 10.41pm.

Police at the scene on Sea Road this morning.

Police said the One Stop shop worker she suffered wounds "consistent with a stabbing" and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder remains in custody.

The incident has shocked the community, with tributes pouring in to Ms Hoggett.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said this morning: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind this isolated incident.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Sea Road

“A large police presence will continue to be seen in the area throughout today, and Roker Park and Cornthwaite Park will remain cordoned off to the public as part of the ongoing investigation.

“I would like to thank members of the public, especially residents and business owners in the area, for their cooperation and patience over the last 24 hours.

“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to a nearby officer.”

Sea Road was closed in both directions for the majority of yesterday, but has since reopened.

Joan Hoggett

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward, and who feels they may have information that could assist with the investigation, to do so.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 935 050918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

