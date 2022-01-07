Police step up search for a Sunderland man wanted in connection with a spate of criminal damage

Tony Plows is wanted in connection with a spate of criminal damage to properties and vehicles in the Houghton and Shiney Row areas – with police saying that he has been actively evading arrest.

Officers have carried out searched in a number of addresses across the area in a bid to locate the 29-year-old, who was last seen in the Houghton area.

Detective Sergeant Alan Whittle, of Northumbia Police, said: “We are asking for anybody who has seen Plows or may know of his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Officers continue to search for him and are focussing their attention on a number of associated addresses across Northumbria, and that activity will remain ongoing until Plows is found.

“We do not want anybody to get into trouble on his account, so we are urging Plows to hand himself in to the nearest police station so we can question him.

“I would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and that could lead to prosecution and potential imprisonment.

“If you have seen him, or believe you know where he may be residing, please do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Plows, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 quoting reference NP-20211225-0595.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.

