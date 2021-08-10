Police seize machete and cannabis following raids on a number of properties in Houghton

Officers teamed up with Sunderland City Council for a dedicated operation which was aimed at tackling disorder and empowering residents living in and around the Racecourse Estate in Houghton.

Officers from the Force’s Mounted Section also carried out a number of engagement patrols and a team from the Motor Patrols Department targeted vehicles to disrupt criminality on the roads.

Police have seized a machete and a small amount of cannabis from various properties in Houghton.

Two search warrants were also executed as part of the operation after concerns were raised of drug supply in the area.

On Monday, August 2, a 35-year-old was arrested for possession of a machete following searches at a property on Shakespeare Street and on Friday, August 6, a small mount of cannabis was recovered from an address on Longfellow Street.

He said: “A lot of work has been ongoing in the area following reports of disorder and suspected criminality.

The raids were part of a joint operation between Sunderland City Council and Northumbria Police.

“As a result of that intelligence, and the community working with us, we were able to execute two warrants resulting in the recovery of some drugs and the removal of a dangerous weapon.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we are committed to tackling serious and violent crime which can often be funded by drug supply – that’s why this positive action is so important.

“But we know a large part of that work is all about preventing crime from happening in the first place which is why it’s imperative we work with residents so they have the confidence to keep coming forward and reporting concerns to us.

“We will continue to work alongside our colleagues at the council to better understand the concerns residents in this area may have. By working together we can continue to ensure this region remains a safe place to live and work.”

The Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, has reassured residents that their concerns will be acted upon and that the local authority will be co-ordinating responses to all the information gathered during the operation in the coming weeks.

Cllr Rowntree added: "I know the progress and the results of this partnership work will be welcomed across Houghton.

"The council continues to work closely with Northumbria Police and housing partners as we all listen to residents and encourage everyone to report what they see and know.

"We will be co-ordinating responses to all this information over coming weeks."

If you have any concerns about criminality in your area, please contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website.

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it at https://sunderland.gov.uk/report-asb or 0191 520 5550.

