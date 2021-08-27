Police search Sunderland address as five men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Police have conducted searches at a number of properties across the region, including one in Sunderland, after a man was reportedly threatened with a weapon.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:10 pm

A heavy police presence was spotted in Sunderland city centre at around 9pm on Thursday, August 26 as five men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Cleveland Police officers were conducting a search at Tavistock Place in Sunderland, as well as a property on St Barnabas Road in Middlesbrough.

The investigation comes after a man was reportedly threatened with a weapon in the Cleveland area.

Cleveland Police conducted a search at a property on Tavistock Place in Sunderland as five men were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Police are continuing their inquires and all five men remain in custody at this time.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “Police have arrested five men on suspicion of firearms offences after a man was reportedly threatened with a weapon in the Cleveland area.

“Officers conducted searches of two properties in St Barnabas Road, Middlesbrough, and Tavistock Place, Sunderland.

“All five men remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

