Police seal-off road in Hetton in ongoing operation

Police have closed a road in Hetton to traffic this morning.

Part of Four Lane Ends in Hetton has been sealed off in both directions.

The road is closed off in Hetton.

The road, which is part of the main route through the town, is believed to have been closed since an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Go North East, said: Station Road is closed so buses heading to Easington are being diverted.

The Echo has approached Northumbria Police for details, but as yet they have not commented.

We will bring you more on this incident when we have it.