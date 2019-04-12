Police say motorcyclist and driver involved in Sunderland crash suffered non life-threatening injuries

A motorcyclist and driver involved in a crash in Sunderland have not suffered life-threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a crash between a motorbike and a car on Hewitt Avenue at around 7pm on Thursday, April 12.

Police at the scene of the crash on Hewitt Avenue in Sunderland on Thursday night.

A man riding the motorbike and a woman driving a car were both taken to hospital following the incident.

The man suffered injuries to his leg, while the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Hewitt Avenue and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed while the road was cleared.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.05pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

"The female driver of the car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road and the junctions of Leechmere Way and Rye View Road were closed as a clean-up operation took place.

"Nobody else was injured.”