Police received a report that a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, shortly before 9pm on Friday, December 3.

Police have since established that the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are satisfied that no criminal offences have been committed after receiving reports that a man was filming a woman and her two children.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9pm on Friday we received a report a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to all parties involved and have since established the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.