Police satisfied no criminal offence was committed after reports of a man filming a woman and her children waiting for bus
Northumbria Police have confirmed that no criminal offences have been committed after receiving reports of a man filming a mother and her two children.
Police received a report that a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, shortly before 9pm on Friday, December 3.
Police have since established that the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9pm on Friday we received a report a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended the scene and spoke to all parties involved and have since established the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.”