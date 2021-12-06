Police satisfied no criminal offence was committed after reports of a man filming a woman and her children waiting for bus

Northumbria Police have confirmed that no criminal offences have been committed after receiving reports of a man filming a mother and her two children.

By Ryan Smith
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:55 pm

Police received a report that a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland, shortly before 9pm on Friday, December 3.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to all parties involved.

Police have since established that the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are satisfied that no criminal offences have been committed after receiving reports that a man was filming a woman and her two children.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9pm on Friday we received a report a man had been filming a woman and her two children while waiting for a bus on Rutherglen Road, Sunderland.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland singer launches YouTube video to help raise funds for young boy diagn...

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to all parties involved and have since established the video, which was deleted, had not been shot with malicious intent and are satisfied no criminal offences have been committed.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.