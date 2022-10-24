Police renew appeal to find missing Sunderland teenager Kenny Mabuto who is believed to have left North East

Kenny Mabuto, 15, who is also known to frequent the Newcastle area, was reported as missing on September 20 after failing to return home.

As a result of ongoing enquiries, officers now know Kenny travelled by train from Newcastle’s Central Station on Thursday, October, 20, and he is believed to be in the Colchester area.

Attempts to find his exact whereabouts are continuing and police have today (Monday) issued a further appeal asking for the public’s help.

Kenny is described as a black male, 5’10, slim build, with short black hair and the middle braided. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat.

Kenny, or anyone who knows where he is, is asked to contact officers on 101 or via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20220921-0174.