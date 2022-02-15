Northumbria Police said officers received a report a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.

Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers remain at the scene after police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

An investigation was launched and a 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220213-0983.”

Officers are at the scene of the incident in Sunderland city centre.

