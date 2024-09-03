Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a reported assault have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after the incident.

Picture released by Northumbria Police. | Picture released by Northumbria Police.

Officers were contacted just before 3pm on Sunday, July 21, to say two women had been assaulted while walking a dog through a cemetery, in Burdon Lane in the Ryhope area of Sunderland.

One of the victims asked a man to put his dogs on leads, which he refused.

The man is then reported to have spat on both women, while his dogs are reported to have bitten one of the women and attacked her dog.

A full investigation has been launched into the incident.

As part of those enquiries, police have today, Tuesday, September 3, released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

He was in the area at the time and officers believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries.

A force spokesperson said: “The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ page on the website.

“Please use crime reference number 085576L/24”