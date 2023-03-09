Police release images of man and woman they would like to trace after robbery in Sunderland city centre

At around 3.35am on Sunday, January 15, it was reported that an 18-year-old woman had been walking in Crowtree Road when she was approached by a man and another woman.

Police say the female suspect assaulted the victim and grabbed her bag, before taking a phone and purse from it.

A member of the public tried to intervene, but the man and woman fled the scene on foot with the bag, phone and purse.

Images released by police.

The victim was not physically injured but left shaken by the incident, which was later reported to police.

An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, Northumbria Police have now issued images of a man and woman they would like to speak to.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed that they were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.