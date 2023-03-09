News you can trust since 1873
Police release images of man and woman they would like to trace after robbery in Sunderland city centre

Police investigating a report of robbery in Sunderland have issued images of a man and woman they would like to trace.

By Ross Robertson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:28pm

At around 3.35am on Sunday, January 15, it was reported that an 18-year-old woman had been walking in Crowtree Road when she was approached by a man and another woman.

Police say the female suspect assaulted the victim and grabbed her bag, before taking a phone and purse from it.

A member of the public tried to intervene, but the man and woman fled the scene on foot with the bag, phone and purse.

Images released by police.
The victim was not physically injured but left shaken by the incident, which was later reported to police.

An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, Northumbria Police have now issued images of a man and woman they would like to speak to.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed that they were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.

“The man and woman, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website, quoting crime reference number 005476T/23.”