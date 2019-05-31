Police release CCTV images of two men after car is stolen from Port of Sunderland

CCTV images of two men have been released after a car was stolen from the Port of Sunderland

Police investigating the theft have released pictures of two men they would like to trace.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a car from the Port of Sunderland.

On the evening of March 7, officers received a report of a theft of vehicle from the port site.

An investigation is ongoing and police say they have now identified two men they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

They were believed to be in the area at the time of the incident and could assist officers.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 30166W/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.