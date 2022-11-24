Police release CCTV image following report of rape after victim left Sunderland nightclub and woke up inside property
An image of man who police would like to identify has been released after a victim left a nightclub in Sunderland and reportedly woke up in a property having been raped.
The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday, September 18.
It was reported that the victim attended 7even nightclub and was seen leaving the city centre in the company of a man at about 5.20am.
According to officers, the alleged victim later woke up in a property having been raped.
The force has identified a man who was seen in the city centre at the time and who could have crucial information that could assist their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 110527s/22.Alternatively, you can email: [email protected]