Police release CCTV image following report of rape after victim left Sunderland nightclub and woke up inside property

The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday, September 18.

It was reported that the victim attended 7even nightclub and was seen leaving the city centre in the company of a man at about 5.20am.

According to officers, the alleged victim later woke up in a property having been raped.

Officers from Northumbria Police investigating a report of rape in the early hours of Sunday, September 18, has appealed to trace a man they believe could have vital information.

The force has identified a man who was seen in the city centre at the time and who could have crucial information that could assist their investigation.