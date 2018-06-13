Police release CCTV image after burglary at building site

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after 'substantial' damage was caused at a building site.

Durham City CID say a housing development at Old Elvet, in Durham, was broken into between 12.45pm and 1am on June 3 and 4.

A spokesman for Durham City CID said: “A suspect entered the site during the hours of darkness and caused malicious damage to the infrastructure, electrical wiring, CCTV cameras and external doors.

“No property was stolen but the cost to repair the damage and cost to the project is substantial.

"We are keen to trace the man in this image.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 and speak to DC Darren Cresswell or Durham City CID.