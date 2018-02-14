Police probing student Olivia Burt's death appeal for mobile phone footage

A website has been set up for witnesses to upload mobile phone footage of the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Durham student outside a nightclub.

Olivia Burt, from Hampshire, suffered fatal head injuries in an incident outside Missoula nightclub in the Walkergate area of the city on the night of Wednesday, February 7, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 20-year-old, who was a first year natural sciences student at Durham University, is being conducted by Durham Constabulary and Durham County Council.

In the last week, officers have spoken to a large number of people who were in the queue to get into the nightclub, but still want to hear from those who were closest to Olivia at the time.

Detectives leading the ongoing inquiry today revealed details of a major incident website set up to make it easier for witnesses to upload phone footage.

Detective Sergeant Lindsay Banks-Brown, from Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team, said: “We are continuing our investigation to try to find out what happened to Olivia.

“There were several hundred people in the area at the time and we have spoken to numerous witnesses over the last week.

“But we are particularly keen to speak with any individuals who were in the queue at the bottom entrance to Missoula and who saw what happened.

“A major incident public portal has been activated, to make it easier for witnesses to report and particularly make it easier to submit mobile phone footage to the investigation team.

The portal can be reached HERE.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Durham Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.