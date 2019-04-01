Police probe reports of 'large disturbance' in Sunderland city centre

Police are investigating a large disturbance in Sunderland city centre early today.

The Echo understands the incident occurred close to the roundabout at the junction of Tunstall Road, Durham Road and Stockton Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 12:19am today, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved.

"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured and no arrests have been made.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 19 010419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."