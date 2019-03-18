Police probe assault complaint after woman says she was pushed during March to Leave protest in Sunderland

An investigation is ongoing following a complaint of an assault during the March to Leave protest in Sunderland.

A woman, 48, has reported the alleged assault to Northumbria Police and said she was pushed in the chest during the protest, which was led by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage ,

It is understood that a video of the alleged assault had been posted on social media but has since been deleted.

A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm we received a call from a 48-year-old woman reporting that she had been pushed in the chest during a protest in Sunderland on Saturday morning.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing at this time.”

Around 100 people joined Mr Farage as he launched a 14-day march to London in Sunderland on Saturday.

The protest, which started in the city, has been organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign - with the first day of the event ending in Hartlepool.

It was organised in a bid to avert perceived attempts to betray the public over Brexit. It will end in London on March 29.