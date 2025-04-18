Police presence and cordon in place as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An area of bushes have been cordoned off and there is still a police presence in Whitburn after a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

At about 7.40pm on Thursday (April 17), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn, close to the junction with Sea Lane.

A police cordon is in place after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.A police cordon is in place after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A police cordon is in place after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. | SN

Following an alleged altercation, it was reported that a grey Ford Fiesta car was travelling southbound when it came off the road and collided with a motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcycle rider – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Photographs of the scene show an area of bushes close to the roadside cordoned off with police tape and the presence of police vehicles as officers continue to investigate what happened.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident which has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and our officers will remain in the area for a number of hours to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media, or by the report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250417-1046.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceWhitburn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice