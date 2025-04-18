Police presence and cordon in place as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An area of bushes have been cordoned off and there is still a police presence in Whitburn after a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

At about 7.40pm on Thursday (April 17), Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A183 Coast Road in Whitburn, close to the junction with Sea Lane.

A police cordon is in place after a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. | SN

Following an alleged altercation, it was reported that a grey Ford Fiesta car was travelling southbound when it came off the road and collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Photographs of the scene show an area of bushes close to the roadside cordoned off with police tape and the presence of police vehicles as officers continue to investigate what happened.

Detective Inspector John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident which has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and our officers will remain in the area for a number of hours to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, in particular witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, are urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media, or by the report forms on the Northumbria Police website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: NP-20250417-1046.