Police praise woman for bravery after brutal attack in Sunderland

Police have praised a woman for her bravery in speaking out against a man who subjected her to an attack that left her fearing for her life after he was found guilty at court.

Darran Read, 37, of Roseville Street, Sunderland stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court where he was found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The court heard how the woman met Read in a Sunderland nightclub in September last year before returning to his home for a drink.

It was then Read subject the victim to a brutal attack in which he placed a plastic bag over her head and hit her with a pan.

The ciourt heard how he victim was so convinced she would die during the attack, she picked up a letter belonging to Read and put it in her handbag so that police would realise where she had been if they found her body.

Read more: Man found not guilty of rape and attempted murder of woman he met in Sunderland nightclub - but warned he faces jail over wounding



Detective Constable Jonathan Dent of the Force's Safeguarding Department who led the case said: "The victim, understandably, has been completely traumatised throughout this trial but I am so proud of her for standing strong and making it through.

"Her bravery and strength to speak out has ultimately led to him being convicted and I hope she can see this as a chapter of her life she can move on from."

Read was cleared by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, May 21, of attempted murder, two counts of rape and one count of false imprisonment.

He is due to be sentenced in July.

If you have been a victim of assault please come forward and contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Victims can also contact Victims First Northumbria on 0800 011 3116 who will give independent advice and support.