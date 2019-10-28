Rocky Brennan

The shameless intruder helped himself to a range of goods including a Louis Vuitton handbag, a Radley purse containing 300 euros and a set of car keys.

Brennan then searched the car’s glovebox on the driveway before starting it up and driving away, eventually abandoning the vehicle on a nearby street.

But his deception was witnessed by a nearby resident, who swiftly alerted the victim and directed police towards Brennan’s location.

Brennan was jailed for two years and five months on Friday, October 25, – and joins other prolific burglars who have been brought to justice in recent months.

Now detectives have praised the neighbour and say the case highlights how the public can work with police to keep the region safe.

Detective Constable Stuart Havery, of Northumbria Police’s Southern burglary team, said: “This is yet another example of how the public are our eyes and ears, and by working together, we can continue to take burglars off the streets.

“In this case, Brennan’s swift arrest was made possible because a neighbour spotted him lurking outside a nearby address and recognised something was not right. They then alerted the victim and helped direct officers to where the culprit was.

“Burglary is an incredibly serious crime which can have not only a long-lasting effect for the victim, but the whole wider community too. Crimes of this nature can make residents feel frightened or anxious in their own home, the place which is meant to be their safe haven.

“As a result, we make no apology for our tough stance when dealing with burglars, and I am pleased that Brennan now begins a stretch behind bars.”