Police plea after Balaclava-wearing gang enter house and remove jewellery from victim

Peterlee CID are investigating what is described as an "aggravated burglary" in Wheatley Hill.

They then disappeared from the property and “made of at speed in a sliver hatchback car”.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and want witnesses or anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle to contact them.

The woman suffered minor injuries to both her hands and neck during what officers have described as “an aggravated burglary” earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gang of five, dressed in black and wearing gloves and Balaclava hats, are said to have “forcefully removed jewellery from the victim” before leaving in the suspect car.

Peterlee Police said in a statement released on Thursday: “Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Wheatley Hill last night (Wednesday, September 8 ).

“The incident took place at around 10.50pm at an address on Wordsworth Avenue.

“Five men are alleged to have entered the house and forcefully removed jewellery from the victim, causing minor injuries to her hands and neck.

“The suspects then left the address and made off at speed in a silver hatchback car.

“All five are described as being dressed in black with balaclavas and gloves.

“Anybody with any information relating to the incident, or who believes they may have seen the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Peterlee CID on 0191 375 2714, quoting incident number 487 of September 8.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.